Kamara 'vindicated' after Slavia's Kudela handed 10-match ban for racism

Slavia chairman Jaroslav Tvrdik said the Czech champions would respect the decision, although Kudela can still appeal.
"I deeply regret that and apologise to Glen Kamara for a situation that has clearly caused distress to him and his teammates, as well as everyone associated with Slavia and Rangers," Tvrdik said in a statement.
"I am taking positive steps to prevent such a situation from happening in our club ever again."
Kudela was provisionally banned for the first leg of Slavia's quarter-final against Arsenal in London last Thursday. That match will be deducted from the 10-match ban.
However, Kudela's ban also applies to international matches, meaning he is likely to miss this summer's European Championship where he was expected to have been in Czech Republic's squad.
Kamara's ban only applies to club competitions so he will be free to represent Finland at Euro 2020.