Kamara 'vindicated' after Slavia's Kudela handed 10-match ban for racism

Kamara's lawyer Aamer Anwar said that handing Kudela the minimum ban for discriminatory behaviour "made a mockery of UEFA's claims on taking racism seriously."

Slavia, who won the match 2-0 to advance to the quarter-finals 3-1 on aggregate, have denied the claims, and said earlier this month they would file a criminal complaint against Kamara for the alleged clash in the tunnel.

In a statement issued via his lawyers, Kudela reiterated his protestation of innocence.

"I am taken aback by the fact that the UEFA disciplinary committee has arrived at a different conclusion than its inspector. He said there was no convincing evidence to support the racism charges against me, which I still reject," said Kudela.

"I am aware it was a mistake to go to Glen Kamara and tell him anything. There were emotions in the game and unfortunately I cannot take this back. I'm very sorry."