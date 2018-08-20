Pulse.com.gh logo
Kevin-Prince Boateng heaps praises on Sassuolo teammates


The Ghanaian attacker has praised his Sassuolo teammates after their 1-0 win against Inter Milan.

  • Published:
Kevin-Prince Boateng is very proud of his Saassuolo teammates after they edged Inter Milan 1-0 on Sunday on the opening day of the Italian Serie A.

The former AC Milan attacker lasted for 85 minutes in the duel which featured three Ghanaian players from each side.

Domenico Berardi penalty 27th minute penalty handed Sassuolo all the three points in their 1-0 victory against Inter Milan on Sunday evening.

Kevin-Prince Boateng who joined his compatriot Alfred Duncan this season has commended his teammates for the victory.

He posted," Daiiiiii!!! #forzasasol proud of my team and so happy to be back."

The game saw another Ghanaian in the person of Kwadwo Asamoah make his debut Serie A for Inter Milan on the evening.

Kevin-Prince Boateng excelled last season in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt, yet he made a shocking move away from the German topflight side to Sassuolo over family issues.

