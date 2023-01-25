‘Ghanaians show me so much love, I haven’t felt like that before’ – Kofi Kyereh

Kyereh was born in Ghana and was only two years old when his parents (a Ghanaian father and a German mother) relocated to Germany.

However, he still holds a strong connection with his roots and didn’t think twice about playing for the country of his birth when the opportunity came.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh, Kyereh revealed that he feels loved whenever he is in Ghana.

According to him, the love and support he gets from Ghanaians is something he has never experienced in his life.

“It’s always been my dream to play for Ghana and become a national player. But since I’ve achieved this dream, I feel it was even more than I expected because this kind of love from my people and country I never felt that kind of love before,” he told Pulse.com.gh.

“I’m so grateful to experience this in my life and it’s an honour to represent Ghana wherever I go. I’m looking forward to achieving as much as possible with Ghana and my country.

“And also I appreciate the support of every single Ghanaian. I see all the support on social media and the love I get when I’m there in Ghana and even when I’m not there, I’m grateful and I love you all.”

Kyereh has seen his career massively uplifted in the last 12 months after playing for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the World Cup in Qatar.