My mum made me choose between football and athletics – Kofi Kyereh

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana international Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has revealed that, as a kid, he had a passion for both athletics and football but had to settle on the latter due to his mother’s insistence.

Kyereh was born in Ghana and was only two years old when his parents (a Ghanaian father and a German mother) relocated to Germany.

However, he still holds a strong connection with his roots and didn’t think twice about playing for the country of his birth when the opportunity came.

Speaking to Pulse.com.gh in an exclusive interview on how he became a professional footballer, the midfielder said he had a passion for both football and athletics while growing up.

According to him, he was involved in both sports but his mother insisted that he chose one, which led him to pick football.

“It started when I was a little kid in Braunschweig (Germany), which is a small village. I started playing football and athletics,” Kyereh told Pulse.com.gh.

“Those were my passion around that time and I just had fun playing football, it became over the years too much for my mum to bring me back and forth with both sports so she asked me to decide and I said I liked football more.”

Kyereh disclosed that once he picked football, it became a part of him and he was usually found with a ball wherever he was.

“I did everything that felt fun for me at that moment for example I was playing basketball with my friends like Dennis Schröder in Braunschweig when I was young,” he continued.

“And even when we meet up for basketball after 10 minutes, I took the ball and tried to kick it with my feet into the rim.

“So everyone knew this is Kofi the footballer. No matter what I was doing I had football in my head, it was always all about football.”

Kyereh has seen his career massively uplifted in the last 12 months after playing for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the World Cup in Qatar.

The 26-year-old also secured a big move from St. Pauli to Freiburg last summer and has already scored two goals for the Bundesliga side this season.

