Torrential downpour in the last few days have affected the Barnet pitch, necessitating the postponement of the matches of the National League club, Barnet, and this has affected the scheduled Hearts-Kotoko match at the same venue.

According to the Barnet Chairman, Tony Kleathous, “There is no real problem with the pitch that a dry spell and a bit work would not quickly resolve, but we have barely had a day without rain since September, and the forecast one in hundred year event has now become our reality.”

HRH Sports Consult and ProBall International, who are the organizers of the match, in consultation with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the two clubs have picked April 11, weekend of the Easter holidays as the new date for the match.

Further details will be communicated in earnest.

The Organisers of the match have sent their apologies to all stakeholders including the GFA for all inconveniences caused.

