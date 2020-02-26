They have therefore blamed their lack of enough sleep before the Asokwa Deportivo tie as the cause of their defeat as revealed by the host of Kessben FM flagship Sports show Sir Joe Laka.

Asante Kotoko were knocked out of the FA Cup at the round of 64 by lower division side Asokwa Deportivo on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.

Chairman of the club Dr. Kwame Kyei in a crisis meeting lashed out at both the players and the technical team over the poor display of the Kumasi giants.

According to Kessben FM Kotoko players have said they experienced lights out at their hotel in Obuasi, so it gave mosquitoes free access to deal with them, making them stay awake all night.

"There players are circulating news that they were beaten by Asokwa Deportivo because they were not spared by mosquitoes after they experienced lights out at their hotel, so they couldn't sleep before the game," he disclosed on Kessben.

Meanwhile, the PRO of the Porcupine Warriors has condemned the leaked audio of Dr. Kwame Kyei slamming the team during a crisis meeting.

He said that steps are being taken to fish out the person behind the leaked audio.

Asante Kotoko will take on Bechem United on Friday night at the Accra Sports on matchday 12 in their first home league game at the Accra Sports Stadium.