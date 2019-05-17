Retired referee Robert Tawiah Mensah has made claims that one Kofi Oduro affectionately called ‘Sheshela’ who has close ties with the chairman of Asante Kotoko Dr. Kwame Kyei contacted him to serve as a middle man between him and the match officials appointed for their Special Competition against AshGold.

READ MORE: Sulley Muntari, KP Boateng dropped: Black Stars 30-man provisional squad for AFCON leaked

According to the retired referee, he linked Kofi Oduro to the referees involved and an amount of GHC 8,000 was paid by the alleged shadow management member of Kotoko to the match officials.

However, Asante Kotoko suffered an away defeat in the hands of AshGold at Obuasi two weeks ago.

Retired referee Robert Tawiah Mensah has indicated that he brought the issue out to the public domain after ‘Sheshela’ threatened to expose him.

But Asante Kotoko in a statement have dissociated themselves from the bribery.

''The Executive Chairman and management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club have received with shock and dismay news circulating in media circles on an alleged bribery scandal involving one Sheshela and being linked to the club,'' a club statement read.

''The bribery allegation is connected to the match between Kotoko and Ashgold and is alleged to have transpired between the said Shishela and a referee and it contained in a leaked audio that has gone viral.

''The Executive Chairman and Management wishes to state unequivocally that neither the Executive Chairman nor an official of the club has engaged in the said act and neither has the said Sheshela been contacted to engage in the act for and on behalf of the club.''