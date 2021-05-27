RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kotoko will win Ghana Premier League - Danlad Ibrahim

King Faisal goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim has expressed optimism of Kumasi Asante Kotoko being the champions of the Ghana Premier League.

Ibrahim, who is on a season long loan at King Faisal from Kotoko believes the Kumasi based club has all the potential to be champions.

In an interview on Accra based Happy FM, the Black Satellites goalkeeper said: “I am 100% sure and I have a very great feeling they’ll be back to the first spot”.

“I know how the players are encouraged anytime things turn to go like this. They have done it before so I know the new players there would like to do something for themselves. I know we’ll come back to the first position”.

“I believe in my players at Asante Kotoko that they are not normally downhearted when things go this way if you’re playing a big club like Kotoko.”

“Hearts is a big club too and I know what they can also do so we are hoping after the next five matches, supporters will laugh”, Danlad said

The goalkeeper also pleaded with the fabulous fraternity to keep supporting the team as they march forward to show off in grand style.

“They shouldn’t back off. They should continue to support the team in each game they play and I believe they will come back to the first position at the end”, he added.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to maintain their lead on top of the table following a 1-1 draw against WAFA on matchday 26.

