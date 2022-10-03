Kotoko’s Danlad Ibrahim is the only Ghana Premier League player in FIFA 23 game

Danlad has an overall rating of 68, while his reflexes and handling of the ball are rated at 70 and 69, respectively.

Also, the 10 top highest-rated Ghanaian players on the newly-released FIFA 23 video game have been revealed, with Michael Essien leading the pack.

The former Chelsea midfielder has a rating of 87 in the game, with Arsenal star Thomas Partey in second place with a rating of 84.

Inaki Williams (81) is the third highest-rated player in the game and Mohammed Kudus is further down in ninth with a rating of 76.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Black Stars are one of the new national teams added to EA Sports’ FIFA 23 game.

The Black Stars are part of 16 new national teams confirmed to be part of the game’s World Cup mode feature.

The World Cup mode allows gamers to pick teams that have qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup as playable nations.

Other African nations that have also been added to the FIFA 23 game are Cameroon, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with Nigeria conspicuously missing.

This is probably because the Super Eagles failed to secure a place at the World Cup after losing to Ghana in the playoffs.

South African side Mamelodi Sundowns are also the only African team in the FIFA 23 video game.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated Ghanaian players on FIFA 23: