Eight players out of 24 players of African Vision Soccer Academy died in a road accident on the Offinso-Sunyani Highway. According to the reports the team was returning from Kumasi following a registration process for the next colts football season and the vehicle transporting them veered off the road and fell into the Offin River and six of the players died instantly, while two were confirmed later at the hospital.

Offinso accident victims

The football fraternity including FIFA, CAF, GFA has mourned the death of the accident victims.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has said that he was gutted by the news of the death of the U-15 footballers and has therefore pledged to offer his support to the bereaved families

“I heard about it and it made me really sad, I heard it on social media then I called a friend of mine to ask them if it’s really true and what happened. He told me about it and I really feel sad about it because I have two kids on my own, one is 12, one is 6 and I think it’s a big tragedy. It hit me hard, KP Boateng said on JoySports, Monday night.

He added, “I googled it to want to see more about it but every more detail about it makes you more sad about it so that is why I’m here to talk to you and to let you know that I want to help.”

“Anything, if they want I will like to help. I will like to get in touch with the families. I want to make them to feel free. I know it’s hard and I can’t imagine how hard it is for parents to bury their kids but I just want to help them to free their mind just to enjoy the lives they had with their kids and free their mind,” the former Barcelona player said.

He added, “I want to help in burying or celebration. Whatever they want to do I want to be here to help.”

“My condolences to all the families who have lost their children and happy for the other children who made it out safe from the hospital. We keep in touch and please let me know what I can do and I will be ready to help,” he concluded.

Four of the late juvenile players were buried last week, with the remaining four to be buried on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Meanwhile the former AC Milan forward has signed for a new club in the Italian Serie B was desirous of getting in touch with any of the bereaved families.