Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has given his honest opinion on the enigmatic character of Kevin-Prince Boateng.

The pair worked together for a couple of years, with Appiah managing the Besiktas forward during the 2014 World Cup.

However, a massive fall out during the tournament in Brazil led to Boateng being sent home after he reportedly disrespected the 59-year-old.

READ ALSO: I chose football over law and medicine – Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah

Boateng was subsequently banned from the national team and has since not played for the Black Stars.

In his autobiography, ‘Leaders Don’t Have To Yell’, Appiah said he would have invited the 32-year-old for the 2019 AFCON had he apologised.

He, however, questioned the 32-year-old’s commitment to Ghana, saying the player often wanted to pick and choose which games to play while he was with the Black Stars.

“Kevin is a good player, and I welcome his contribution if he can help the team win,” Appiah wrote in his book.

“However, it is not lost on me that he has a pattern of choosing to play for Ghana when it suits.”

Kevin-Prince Boateng

Appiah is currently promoting his recently launched autobiography, titled 'Leaders Don't Have To Yell'.

The 400-page book is a leadership memoir in which Appiah shares his account of key events during his playing days and his two stints as coach of Ghana.