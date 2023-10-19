‘Kudus agreed contract with Chelsea but their offer to Ajax was ridiculous’ – Agent

However, only West Ham managed to reach an agreement with Ajax Amsterdam and signed the 23-year-old for a £38 million fee.

Before Kudus joined the Hammers, though, there were reports that Brighton & Hove Albion were also close to capturing his signature.

Opening up on the transfer saga that engulfed the Right to Dream Academy graduate in the summer, the player’s agent said Chelsea were first to agree a deal with Kudus.

Mendelewitsch was, however, quick to add that the Blues tabled a ridiculous offer to Ajax, which was rejected, and they never returned with an improved bid.

“We agreed contract with Chelsea but deal didn't happen. Ludus talked with the coach but in the end it didn't happen because Chelsea made a ridiculous offer to Ajax,” Mendelewitsch told RMC Sport.

“There was no counter-offer. Chelsea did this to lots of players this summer. They did with very low offers knowing they wouldn't be accepted. The truth is that they were completely taken by the transfer of Caicedo.”

Kudus signed a five-year contract with West Ham and has made a bright start to life at the East London club.

The Ghanaian playmaker is yet to start a Premier League game but has taken the topflight by storm with his cameo appearances.