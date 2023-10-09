ADVERTISEMENT
Kudus on his way to becoming a world-class player – Asamoah Gyan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes West Ham star Mohammed Kudus is on the path to becoming a world-class player.

Kudus has made an impressive start to life in the Premier League since joining West Ham United from Ajax Amsterdam.

The 23-year-old has already been involved in three goals for the Hammers this season and netted his debut Premier League goal on Sunday against Newcastle United.

The Ghanaian came on as a second-half substitute to score a late equaliser as West Ham drew 2-2 with Eddie Howe’s side.

Reacting to Kudus’ performance against Newcastle, Gyan said the playmaker’s understanding of the game has improved and he’ll become a world-class player if he continues on that trajectory.

“I have seen some big changes in Kudus play. He is beginning to understand how to move into spaces to receive the ball and releasing the ball at the right time. If he continues like this consistently, he will be a world-class player,” Gyan wrote on X (Twitter).

The former Sunderland striker also commented on David Moyes’ reluctance to start Kudus in Premier League games.

According to Gyan, though, the West Ham manager has managed Kudus’ time very well and will give him starts at the right time.

“The coach is managing him very well. I think the coach is convinced if he wants to start him in a premier league game

“I had the same situation when I moved to Sunderland. Fans didn’t understand why a record-signing player should be coming on as a sub and kept proving himself. Steve Bruce made me understand that he didn’t want to put too much pressure on me and that the right moment will come. It came and I took it,” he added.

Kudus is yet to start a Premier League game for West Ham since joining them but has started in each of their Europa League games.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

