Watch: Kudus performs viral ‘Terminator’ dance with Zouma after goal against Newcastle

Emmanuel Ayamga

Mohammed Kudus and teammate Kurt Zouma performed the viral dance for King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ song following the Ghanaian’s goal against Newcastle United.

Kudus netted his debut Premier League goal on Sunday when West Ham drew 2-2 with the Magpies at the London Stadium.

The 23-year-old came off the bench to salvage a point for the Hammers following his 89th-minute equalser.

When Kudus scored he raced to celebrate and was joined by teammate Zouma, with both players performing the viral ‘Terminator’ dance.

The Terminator dance challenge, which was choreographed by Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd, is one of the most popular on TikTok.

Kudus’ performance of the popular dance grabbed the attention of singer King Promise, who took to X (Twitter) to commend him.

Meanwhile, ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes Kudus is on the path to becoming a world-class player.

Reacting to Kudus’ performance against Newcastle, Gyan said the playmaker’s understanding of the game has improved and he’ll become a world-class player if he continues on that trajectory.

“I have seen some big changes in Kudus play. He is beginning to understand how to move into spaces to receive the ball and releasing the ball at the right time. If he continues like this consistently, he will be a world-class player,” Gyan wrote on X (Twitter).

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

