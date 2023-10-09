Watch: Kudus performs viral ‘Terminator’ dance with Zouma after goal against Newcastle

The 23-year-old came off the bench to salvage a point for the Hammers following his 89th-minute equalser.

When Kudus scored he raced to celebrate and was joined by teammate Zouma, with both players performing the viral ‘Terminator’ dance.

The Terminator dance challenge, which was choreographed by Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd, is one of the most popular on TikTok.

Kudus’ performance of the popular dance grabbed the attention of singer King Promise, who took to X (Twitter) to commend him.

Meanwhile, ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes Kudus is on the path to becoming a world-class player.

Reacting to Kudus’ performance against Newcastle, Gyan said the playmaker’s understanding of the game has improved and he’ll become a world-class player if he continues on that trajectory.

