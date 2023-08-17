According to him, Okraku has only been creating wealth for those associated with his club, Dreams FC.
Kurt Okraku is only creating wealth for Dreams FC – George Afriyie
GFA presidential hopeful George Afriyie has accused GFA president Kurt Okraku of abandoning his pledge to create wealth for all.
Afriyie, a former vice president of Ghana’s FA, picked nomination forms to challenge incumbent president Okraku last week.
Having fallen short in his bid to become GFA President four years ago, the football administrator is back to give it another try.
“Today I have filed my nominations. In the coming days, we will be educating our football people, those who are investing in the game. We will tell you every truth,” he said, as quoted by 3Sports.
“You are made to believe Kurt Okraku is making wealth for all. It is a good thing, but the truth is he is making wealth for Dreams FC. Shine your eyes."
Afriyie added: “If three of his team members make it to the World Cup and each gets $100,000, how much are they making? What about Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, and other clubs?”
Meanwhile, all 10 Regional Football Association (RFA) chairmen have backed GFA boss Okraku for a second term in office.
The endorsement came from the RFA chairmen in the Ashanti, Western, Volta, Upper East, Upper West, Northern, Greater Accra, Central, Brong Ahafo, and Eastern regions.
Okraku was elected as the head of Ghana’s FA in 2019 after beating off competition from Afriyie and four other candidates.
However, his first term of office is set to come to an end in October, with the GFA already releasing a roadmap for the upcoming elections.
