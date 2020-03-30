Kwabena Yeboah’s mother Madam Beatrice Yeboah passed away on Monday morning after battling with illness.

The ace journalist who is saddened by the demise of his mother announced the news.

"Brothers, sorry, I lost my mother a few hours ago. Tough times," the veteran commentator posted on a WhatsApp platform.

Funeral arrangements of the late Madam Beatrice Yeboah will be announced later