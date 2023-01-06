Kwasi Appiah explains why Partey plays well at Arsenal but struggles for Ghana

Partey is currently playing his best football since joining Arsenal and has two goals to his name in the ongoing campaign.

AFP

The Ghanaian has been an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s side, as they sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

However, his performances for Ghana, where he is the deputy captain, continue to court criticism from some fans and ex-players.

The 29-year-old wasn’t at his best during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with the Black Stars exiting the tournament at the group stages.

Appiah, who coached Partey between 2017 and 2019, believes how the midfielder is used determines how well or poorly he plays.

Pulse Ghana

"I would like to use this World Cup. If you look at Arsenal, they use him more like a defensive midfielder, always he plays in front of the defenders,” Appiah told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

“But here we [Ghana] use him as an offensive midfielder who operates on the right side. That means he is enclosed in a small area with the number 10 but at Arsenal, he can move all over the place."

Meanwhile, Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah believes Partey is currently the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League.

The Columbus Crew centre-back picked the Arsenal midfielder over Manchester United’s Casemiro and Manchester City’s Rodri.

Mensah was reacting to a post made by TV3 Sports’ Juliet Bawuah, who had asked her followers to pick who the best was among the trio.