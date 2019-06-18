Despite joining Simba SC as one of the less-fancied signings mid-season, Kwasi Asante wasted little time in showing glimpses of his quality to the Tanzanian fans.

The left-back impressively bagged eight goals and contributed 9 assists in all competitions during the 2017/18 season - a feat that has wowed most of his team's supporters. Although Asante's rise has been meteoric, it doesn’t come as a surprise to those who know his roots.

Having played football at colts level at a very young age, Asante began to trust in his abilities. The young defender grew up in Nima, a suburb of Accra, and played for Brightens Stars at colts’ level.

He later joined a second division club, Horribeans FC, helping them to gain promotion to the first division.

But just like Ghanaian greats Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah, who were spotted during their formative years, young Asante’s journey was about to tow a similar trajectory.

Asante's breakthrough finally came when he joined Ethiopian Premier League side Sebetan Keneman in 2011, before signing for Division One side Black Swallows in Swaziland two years later.

He later joined Manzini Wanderers before signing for Mbabane Swallows, where he helped them to win the Swazi Bank Cup and the Engwenyama Cup in 2016. Asante spent three years in the Southern African country, before moving to Tanzania. Although he was not a favorite in the Swaziland Premier League, his exploits were enough to catch the attention of Mbao FC.

Asante joined the Tanzania side in 2016 and has since not looked back. In his first season, he helped Mbao FC to a runner up medal in the Azam Sports Federation Cup. After just a season, Asante's exploit caught the attention of Lipuli FC who signed him and was immediately made the captain of the Premier League side.

After just half a season with Mbao FC, Asante moved to Lipuli FC. Like his earlier move, Tanzanian giants Simba SC also signed him midway through the season. Such is his dominance in the Tanzanian league that he frequently makes the headlines in almost all of the sports papers in the East African nation.

As a sign of recognising his outstanding performance in the Tanzanian elite division, the young defender is recognized with his name even written on buses in Tanzania and his playing style is likened to Brazilian and Real Madrid dynamo Marcelo.

Asante who joined the Azam Sports Federation champions in December 2017 has been in superb form and an integral part of the club's successes so far.

The former Lipuli FC captain contributed to 17goals - scoring 8 with 9 assists - from defence to aid Simba SC win the Tanzanian Premier League in 2017/18 season. He also helped his team reach the quarterfinals of the 2018/19 CAF Champions League for the first time in the history of Tanzanian club football.

While the 23-year-old is keen to do well in Tanzania, he also has high hopes of playing in Europe and for the Ghanaian national team.

The young defender is currently enjoying his time at Simba SC, but dreams of soon catching the eyes of one of Europe’s elite clubs.

From playing on the grassless pitches in Nima, Asante is now one of the most adored players on the streets on Dar es Salaam. Even more impressive is the fact that the 23-year-old is still hungry to take his football career to the next level.