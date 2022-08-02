RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

La Liga to be renamed from 2023 after signing 5 year deal

Jidechi Chidiezie

La Liga had been clear that any main sponsor they would give their naming rights had to be from the technology sector.

Karim Benzema's Real Madrid are the defending champions of La Liga
Gaming giants EA Sports will take over as the main sponsors of the Spanish top division La Liga, following the end of the relationship between La Liga and Banco Santander.

EA Sports will be the company that will name La Liga from the 2023/24 season, and for the next five years.

The agreement will see the leading video game distribution company for PC, consoles and mobile phones pay close to 30 million a year, in addition to the 30 that it already contributed from the current sponsorship, for Santander's 17, thus achieving La Liga a capital boost for its growth both in Spain and abroad.

EA Sports reach agreement with LaLiga
EA Sports are the creators of the most famous sports video game in history, FIFA, which will from this season, be called EA Sports FC.

According to MARCA, the agreement will mean that the 2022/23 Spanish season will be the last edition called 'La Liga Santander'.

La Liga president Javier Tebas was convinced that they could grow the Spanish championship even more which was why from the beginning of 2022, they began to look for a replacement to get more profitability.

Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga
La Liga was clear from the onset that any main sponsor they would give their naming rights, had to be from the technology sector.

The agreement between La Liga and EA Sports is based on five pillars: technology, digital, content, grassroots sport and branding, and the ambition of the agreement are to revolutionise the way of interacting with fans and consuming content.

The idea is that the alliance goes far beyond naming, trying to generate synergies between the virtual and real world that will go far beyond what can be imagined.

La Liga
In addition to the name change, logos, graphics and fonts will all also be changed.

A source close to the agreement said during the discussions: "It's going to be a revolution, something we haven't seen yet."

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

