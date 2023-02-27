League match between Hearts and Kotoko to double as 2023 President’s Cup

GHALCA said the league will double as the President’s Cup and President Nana Akufo-Addo will be in attendance.

The body further stated that, in the event that the game ends in a draw, penalty shootouts will be used to decide the winner.

“The @GhanaLeague match between giants @HeartsOfOakGH and @AsanteKotoko_SC scheduled for Sunday March 5 in Accra, will serve as the 2023 President's Cup,” the statement from GHALCA said.

“The winner of the tie will be crowned champion with President @NAkufoAddo in attendance.

“A penalty shootout will determine the winner of the match if it ends in a draw. The two clubs will receive cash and medals as well as a trophy for the winner.”

Meanwhile, former Chairman of the GFA, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe believes Hearts is a far bigger club than rivals Kotoko.

Comparing the two Ghana Premier League giants, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said Kotoko don’t come close to Hearts in terms of projects.

Hearts and Kotoko have dominated Ghana football for decades, with the pair being the only Ghanaian teams to have won the continental titles.

The Phobians are the only team from Ghana to win the treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League, as well as the CAF Confederations Cup.

Their rivals, though, are record winners of the Ghanaian league and have been crowned continental champions twice.

Speaking to Accra-based Asempa FM, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, who is a Board member of Hearts, urged the club’s fans to tone down on their criticisms.

"Hearts of Oak is a bigger club compared to Asante Kotoko and the records are there. What stops them from writing to the board to express their worries?” he said, as quoted by Footballghana.

“The board are always ready to welcome their suggestions and criticisms from the fans but not to go on the radio to demand the sacking of a management member.”