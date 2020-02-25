First division side Asokwa Deportivo came from a goal down to beat Kumasi Asante Kotoko 1-2 on Sunday at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium and succeeded in sending the champions parking from the competition.

This is the second consecutive defeat suffered by the Porcupine Warriors, following last Wednesday’s defeat against Aduana Stars at Dormaa in a game which was dominated by superstition because the two sides chose to start the game with ten men.

Angry Dr. Kyei in a meeting with the playing and the technical team of the club has threatened to dissolve the team over the recent poor display that has brought his name and that of Manhyia Palace into disrepute.

Asante Kotoko will face off against Bechem United over the weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League.

This will be their first game in the capital after settling on the Accra Sports Stadium following the temporary closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for renovation.

