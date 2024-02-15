ADVERTISEMENT
Leicester City to make Fatawu Issahaku’s loan move permanent – Report

Evans Annang

Black Stars winger Fatawu Issahaku is set to get a permanent move with English Championship side Leicester City, according to reports.

Fatawu Issahaku
Fatawu Issahaku

In a post on X by @FosseHub, a transfer account for Leicester City, it said the Ghanaian’s loan move will be made permanent at the end of the season.

The Ghanaian international youngster got his third goal of the season in the English Championship on Tuesday when Leicester City prevailed over Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Ghana U20 star opened the scoring for the Foxes as they consolidated their lead with a comfortable 2-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester got the lead in the match as early as the fourth minute after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall squared off a pass to Abdul Fatawu to tap into an empty net.

Legendary striker Jamie Vardy closed the game and secured victory for Enzo Maresca's side when he added the second goal in the 36th minute of another Dewsbury-Hall assist.

Leicester continue to lead the pack with 78 points from 32 matches as they close in a promotion to the Premier League as the end of the season.

