Lingard lifts West Ham into fourth, Everton held by Palace

Jesse Lingard inspired West Ham to a thrilling 3-2 win at Wolves to move fourth in the Premier League on Monday, as Everton's hopes of a top-four finish were dented in a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.
West Ham let a three-goal lead slip in their last outing as Arsenal battled back to draw 3-3 at the London Stadium two weeks ago and they nearly made the same mistake.
Leander Dendoncker kickstarted the Wolves fightback with a towering header from Adama Traore's cross just before half-time.
Substitute Fabio Silva then found the far corner 22 minutes from time to set up a grandstand finish.
This time the Hammers held out, but their top-four challenge could be impacted by a couple of significant injuries.
Declan Rice missed his first Premier League game of the season with a knee injury that is expected to keep the England midfielder out for a month and Michail Antonio limped off in the first-half with a hamstring problem.
Profligate Everton punished
