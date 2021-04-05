Lingard lifts West Ham into fourth, Everton held by Palace

Everton missed the chance to also move within three points of four, with a game in hand to come, as Michy Batshuayi's 86th minute equaliser salvaged a point for the Eagles at Goodison Park.

The Toffees were made to rue a string of missed chances either side of James Rodriguez's opener.

“The reason was we were not able to kill the game when we had the opportunity,” said Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.

"When you deserve to win, you have to win. We have to be more focused to avoid these kinds of situations.”

Rodriguez broke the deadlock 11 minutes into the second-half when he fired home Seamus Coleman's cut-back for his 100th goal in European football.