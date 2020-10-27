Any registration done by the Club or pending registrations of the Club shall be nullified.

This decision was taken after the Club was found to have registered a player, Christian Opoku Oduro with the date of birth as 2 October, 2003 for 2017/18 football season on 16th February, 2018.

Later, on the 3rd of August, 2020, Madina Republicans registered the same player with the name Aidan Nana Poku.

Despite their apology and admission before the Committee, there was inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to the dishonesty. Click here for the full decision of the Committee.

Credit: Ghanafa.org