ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Mali will be a tough opponent for the Black Stars – John Paintsil

Evans Annang

Former Ghanaian defender John Paintsil has disclosed that the country’s qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup will not be easy.

John Paintsil
John Paintsil

According to the former Fulham lateral defender, though the group is not that difficult; it is tricky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“It’s not a difficult group but a tricky one. We have Mali, Madagascar, CAR and Comoros, which they have a history with us. Comoros believe their history against us at the Nations Cup still there”

“Countries paired against Ghana in the group have upper hand because they have nothing to lose playing us. If we beat them is no use but if they beat us it’s a big news and that tells you it’s a tricky group. Mali is the most stubborn football country in Africa because they can upset you anytime” he said.

John Paintsil: What Ghana must do to qualify for 2022 World Cup
John Paintsil: What Ghana must do to qualify for 2022 World Cup Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Stars will battle West African rivals Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros and Chad in Group I.

The four-time African champions are seeking a fifth World Cup appearance after their maiden participation in 2006, 2010, 2014 and the last edition in Qatar last year.

Black Stars are the only side in Group I to have ever made it to the finals of the global showpiece as Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros, and Chad have never qualified before.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • John Paintsil

    Mali will be a tough opponent for the Black Stars – John Paintsil

  • Memphis Depay meets the Asantehene

    Dutch star Memphis Depay pays a courtesy call on the Asantehene

  • Black Satellites

    Black Satellites eliminated in group stage of WAFU Zone B U-20 tournament

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stephen Appiah recounts mood in camp after Laryea Kingston’s World Cup snub

I still feel bad that Laryea Kingston didn’t get to play at the World Cup – Appiah

Antonio Rudiger in Ghana

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger spotted in Accra for holidays

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger

Video: Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger showcases dance moves in Accra

Ashanti Gold

Ashantigold officially suspended from all football activities in Ghana