Mali will be a tough opponent for the Black Stars – John Paintsil

“It’s not a difficult group but a tricky one. We have Mali, Madagascar, CAR and Comoros, which they have a history with us. Comoros believe their history against us at the Nations Cup still there”

“Countries paired against Ghana in the group have upper hand because they have nothing to lose playing us. If we beat them is no use but if they beat us it’s a big news and that tells you it’s a tricky group. Mali is the most stubborn football country in Africa because they can upset you anytime” he said.

Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars will battle West African rivals Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Comoros and Chad in Group I.

The four-time African champions are seeking a fifth World Cup appearance after their maiden participation in 2006, 2010, 2014 and the last edition in Qatar last year.