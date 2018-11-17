Pulse.com.gh logo
Manchester City sign Ghanaian teenager Darko Gyabi for £300,000

The teenager has joined the reigning Premier League champions from the Championship outfit Millwall.

Manchester City have reportedly landed 14-year-old Ghana youth midfielder Darko Gyabi for £300,000 from Millwall.

The teenager has joined the reigning Premier League champions from the Championship outfit, according to The Sun.

The paper reported City have fought off competition from league rivals Arsenal and Wolves for Gyabi's signature and the figure could increase to £1million.

The midfielder, from Catford in south east London, played for Millwall's Under 16s side last campaign.

READ ALSO: Check out photos of Black Stars' arrival in Ethiopia ahead of AFCON qualifier

Gyabi has been likened to World Cup winner Paul Pogba of Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho moved from Watford's Academy to the Etihad when he was just 14 years old.

The 18-year-old left City in 2017 after not making an appearance for the Premier League side.

He has since established himself as one of the most promising players in European football at Borussia Dortmund.

