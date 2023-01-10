Mark Addo: GFA’s Director of Competitions passes away

Addo had been working with the FA on its various competitions and also worked with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“It's with immense sadness that we announce the sudden death of our Director of Competitions Mark Addo,” a statement from the GFA said.

“Everybody associated with GFA is shocked and saddened to learn of his death earlier today. All our thoughts are with his wife, children and his family at this sad time.

“The GFA will update the sporting public after further engagement with the family. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

In a separate statement, the GFA said the players and technical staff of the Black Galaxies have also mourned the passing of Addo ahead of their participation in the CHAN tournament.