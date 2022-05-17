‘I’ve always admired you’ – Essien pays tribute to retiring Mark Noble

Noble is one of the most celebrated one-club men in English football, having spent almost all his life at the London-based side.

The 35-year-old came through the Arsenal academy but switched to the Hammers’ youth side in 2000 as a 13-year-old.

He has since played over 400 games for West Ham, rising to become the club’s captain and leader in recent years.

With Noble set to retire at the end of the season, Essien took to Twitter to reveal his admiration for the England midfielder and wished him all the best.

“I don't support @WestHam but I respect you and I have always admired you as a player #Mark enjoy your retirement and I wish you all the best. Good luck man,” Essien wrote.

Meanwhile, West Ham boss David Moyes eulogised Nobel as a true professional and said the club will miss his leadership.

“He’s terrific off the pitch and for me personally he’s been excellent since I’ve come back and even on the first occasion he was very good,” the Hammers manager said.

“He’s been huge. During the pandemic he played a big part in all the things going on, between the club captains and even when it was between our players and the owners and different things going on at the club.”

He added: “He helped me an awful lot when I came in because he gave me an idea of what was required, what was needed, steered me in the right direction on one or two things and he’s a really good sounding board.

“You need people behind you who you can go and speak to and he’ll certainly be missed in the dressing room next year.”