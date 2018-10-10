Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Juan Mata has scored more direct free-kicks than any other player


Manchester United Juan Mata has scored more direct free-kicks in the EPL since 2011

In fact, since 2011, no other player has scored more goals from direct free-kicks than the Manchester United attacker.

  • Published:
play The Manchester United ace is still way off David Beckham's all-time record

Manchester United attacker Juan Mata is turning out to be a specialist in the Premier League when it comes to dead balls.

The Spain international has not enjoyed regular game time in recent years, but has often impressed when given the opportunity.

Mata was on the score sheet when Man United came back from two goals down to defeat Newcastle United 3-2, in what was a dramatic game.

The 30-year-old curled in a sweet free-kick from the right side of the pitch to spark the Red Devils’ comeback in that game.

That strike was actually Mata’s eighth goal from a direct free-kick in the Premier League since he made his debut for Chelsea seven years ago.

READ ALSO: Black Stars to play Kotoko on Friday

In fact, since 2011, no other player has scored more goals from direct free-kicks than the Manchester United attacker.

However, Mata is still way short of the Premier League record for most goals scored from free-kicks, which is currently held by Man United legend David Beckham.

Beckham has 18 Premier League goals from free-kicks and is followed by Thierry Henry with 12, Gianfranco Zola also with 12, whiles Laurent Robert, Sebastian Larsson and Cristiano Ronaldo all have 11 free-kick goals apiece.

Mata may yet get closer to that record, but it will depend on how long he continues to play at Old Trafford and the opportunities afforded him on the pitch.

READ ALSO: ‘Giggs played till 41’ – Stephen Appiah defends Gyan call-up

Blow is the Premier League’s all-time top-scorers list from direct free-kicks

David Beckham — 18

Thierry Henry — 12

Gianfranco Zola — 12

Laurent Robert — 11

Cristiano Ronaldo — 11

Seb Larsson — 11

Ian Harte — 10

Morten Gamst Pedersen — 10

Frank Lampard — 9

Nolberto Solano — 9

Jamie Redknapp — 9

Juan Mata — 8 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Former Russia stars facing 'lifetime ban' over assault on officials Football Former Russia stars facing 'lifetime ban' over assault on officials
Football: Former banker Sarri only interested in money, says Napoli owner Football Former banker Sarri only interested in money, says Napoli owner
AFCON: Black Stars to play Kotoko on Friday AFCON Black Stars to play Kotoko on Friday
Football: Germany call up Leno, Gnabry as injury cover Football Germany call up Leno, Gnabry as injury cover
Football: Ex-Italy boss Ventura new coach of Serie A tailenders Chievo Football Ex-Italy boss Ventura new coach of Serie A tailenders Chievo
Black Stars: ‘Giggs played till 41’ – Stephen Appiah defends Gyan call-up Black Stars ‘Giggs played till 41’ – Stephen Appiah defends Gyan call-up

Recommended Videos

Video: Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival
Sports News: CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach Sports News CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach
Video: Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland



Top Articles

1 La Liga Florentino Perez warns Real Madrid players not to mention...bullet
2 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival (Video)bullet
3 Throwback Mourinho is not only a polarised manager but a caring onebullet
4 French Football Magazine Here is the full list of 30 nominees for...bullet
5 Sponsorship Consolidated Bank to honour Black Stars sponsorship...bullet
6 2019 AFCON Black Stars clash against Sierra Leone cancelled...bullet
7 English Premier League 4 things you missed from the...bullet
8 2019 AFCON Qualifiers This is why Asamoah Gyan was invited...bullet
9 Today In History Kevin-Prince Boateng voted worst playerbullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Black Stars complete first...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
2 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet

Football

Usain Bolt is set to make his debut as a professional footballer with Australia's Central Coast Mariners on Friday
Football Bolt looking to his first football start in Sydney
After notching 44 goals for his club in all competitions last season, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has managed only three this season
Football Africa Cup offers Salah chance to regain scoring touch
Croatia's clash with England on Friday will be played behind closed doors after a swastika was marked onto the pitch for a Euro 2016 qualifier against Italy
Football Closed doors return a stark reminder of Croatian football's ills
Gareth Bale could miss Wales' high-profile friendly against Spain
Football Wales ready to test Spain regardless of Bale's fitness
X
Advertisement