Match-fixing: 10 Ashanti Gold players charged for playing match of convenience

This follows the Miners’ high-scoring matchday 34 league clash against Inter Allies during last season’s Ghana Premier League.

The Obuasi-based side recorded an emphatic 7-0 win over Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

Video highlights of the match sent shocking waves down the spines of fans after the away side’s Hashmin Musah deliberately scored two own goals.

The defender was brought on in the second half with the scoreline at 5-0, and he put the ball in his own net twice to increase the tally to 7-0.

“The players who have been served with the charge sheets include, Amos Addai, Amos Kofi Nkrumah, DaCosta Empem, Emmanuel Owusu, Frank Akoto and Mohammed Bailou,” the GFA said in a statement.

“Others are, Solomon Afriyie, Stephen Owusu Banahene, Moses Kwame and Eric Esso. They are all expected to submit their Statements of Defence to the charges on or before Monday, September 27 after which the GFA Disciplinary Committee will adjudicate their cases respectively.”

Earlier this week, the Disciplinary Committee of the FA charged the President and CEO of Ashanti Gold for match manipulation.

In a statement, the GFA said Kwaku Frimpong and Emmanuel Frimpong have both been charged on three counts of misconduct for match manipulation.