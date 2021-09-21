Match-fixing scandal: Ashanti Gold President and CEO charged for match manipulation

“The President and Chief Executive Officer of the Club were both charged for breaching Article 27(1) and 27(2) of the GFA Code of Ethics, Article 18(1) of the GFA Disciplinary Code and Article 34(5)(a) and 34(5)(b) of the GFA Premier League Regulations,” a section of the statement said.

“The two Club Officials are expected to submit their Statements of Defence to the charges on or before Wednesday, September 22 after which the GFA Disciplinary Committee will adjudicate their cases respectively.”

This follows the Miners’ high-scoring matchday 34 clash against Inter Allies during last season’s Ghana Premier League.

The Obuasi-based side recorded an emphatic 7-0 win over Allies at the Len Clay Stadium on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

Video highlights of the match sent shocking waves down the spines of fans after the away side’s Hashmin Musah deliberately scored two own goals.

The defender was brought on in the second half with the scoreline at 5-0, and he put the ball in his own net twice to increase the tally to 7-0.

Musah later disclosed that he had picked up information that a 5-1 scoreline had been “pre-arranged” and bets placed to that effect.

In his defense, the player said he had to deliberately score those own goals to foil the alleged match-fixing plan.

The GFA subsequently opened investigations into the matter and even involved the Police in order to ensure those found culpable were punished.

Meanwhile, the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA further stated that officials and players who were involved in the scandal will also be charged.