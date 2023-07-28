Watch: Memphis Depay shares romantic swimming pool video with his Spanish girlfriend

Although neither party has confirmed their relationship, the Sun reports that Coral stayed in Depay’s home in Cannes, South of France.

Depay and international teammate Georginio Wijnaldum were recently in Ghana and enjoyed some boxing in the country.

The two footballers arrived in Ghana for the holidays in June and visited a gym in the capital to connect with some of the aspiring boxers.

In videos that went viral on social media, the pair were seen fraternizing with kid boxers before making a donation towards the renovation of the gym.

Depay was born to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother in the city of Moordrecht. His breakthrough came with PSV Eindhoven, before securing a dream move to Manchester United and currently at Atletico Madrid.