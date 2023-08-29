Mahama offers struggling ex-Black Queens goalkeeper house, money to start business

According to a report in the Tuesday, August 29, 2023, edition of the Daily Post newspaper, Mahama has offered to provide her with a decent self-contained house to stay in.
Former President John Mahama has reportedly offered to help ex-Black Queens goalkeeper Memunatu Sulemana after it came to light that she was now living in a wooden kiosk.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate is also said to have pledged some capital to start a business to cater for herself.
Sulemana, who played for Ghana at the FIFA Women's World Cup, recently opened up on her unfortunate state following her retirement from football.
The 45-year-old played over 30 matches for Ghana’s women’s national team in a career that spanned over a decade.
She was also part of the Black Queens teams that featured at the 1999, 2003 and 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments.
Sulemana said despite her decorated career, she earned very little while playing football, which has led her to her current situation.
In an interview with Original TV, which was broadcast on YouTube, she confirmed living in a make-shift house at Kaneshie in Accra.
The former goalkeeper’s current situation comes as a shock, especially as she’s been involved in some football-related roles since hanging her gloves.
In 2018, she was invited by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to assist with the draw for that year’s Women’s African Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana.
Two years later, she was also named as a member of the technical team of Ghana’s U17 female national team, the Black Maidens.
Sulemana was appointed as the team’s goalkeepers’ trainer, and later occupied the same role for the Black Queens.
