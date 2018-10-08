Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Michael Essien sends well wishes to John Terry


Chelsea Michael Essien sends well wishes to John Terry

The former Chelsea captain has hanged up his boot

  • Published:
Michael Essien sends well wishes to John Terry play

Michael Essien sends well wishes to John Terry

Michael Essien has saluted John Terry after the centre back announced his retirement from football.

Essien played with John Terry at Chelsea from 2005 to 2013, during the period the Blues won several league titles, FA Cups, UEFA Champions League, etc.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan jams to Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Why Me’ (Video)

The Ghanaian midfielder left Chelsea in 2013, but John Terry who was the skipper of the side stayed on until 2017, after 22 year-stint with the London side, before he joined Aston Villa in the twilight of his illustrious career.

READ MORE: EA Sports removes Cristiano Ronaldo from FIFA 19 promo

Terry, 37 over the weekend has announced his retirement from football.

Michael Essien has wished John Terry well in his future endeavours after, he called time on his career.

 

Below is his farewell statement:

In his Instagram post, Terry made a statement thanking his family for their support.

It read: "As a 14-year-old, I made my best and biggest decision: to sign for Chelsea Football Club. Words will never be enough to show how much everyone at the club means to me, in particular the fans.

"Right from the outset they have given me total support, on and off the pitch, and I have a tremendous bond with them.

"We achieved so many great memories together and I couldn't have succeeded without you. To me, you are the best fans in the world. I hope I have done you all proud wearing the shirt and the armband.

"My club career and heart will always belong to Chelsea, but I am grateful for my loan spell at Nottingham Forest in 1999, which was invaluable for my development as a young player.

"And I also want to say a huge thank you to Aston Villa for giving me the opportunity to play at such a big club and captain it throughout the 2017-18 season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Review of the top Premier League games from the weekend Review of the top Premier League games from the weekend
Ballon d'Or: No African player yet as nominees are announced Ballon d'Or No African player yet as nominees are announced
English Football: Former Chelsea skipper John Terry retires from football English Football Former Chelsea skipper John Terry retires from football
Today In History: Ghana qualify for maiden World Cup after thrashing Cape Verde 4-0 Today In History Ghana qualify for maiden World Cup after thrashing Cape Verde 4-0
Football: Bale, De Bruyne among first Ballon d'Or nominees Football Bale, De Bruyne among first Ballon d'Or nominees
Football: Lacazette hails Arsenal strike partnership with 'brother' Aubameyang Football Lacazette hails Arsenal strike partnership with 'brother' Aubameyang

Recommended Videos

Sports News: CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach Sports News CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach
Video: Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland
Anas #12 Expose: Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe Anas #12 Expose Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe



Top Articles

1 Car Crash Mubarak Wakaso involved in car accidentbullet
2 Maurizio Sarri Chelsea manager is obsessed by his superstitionsbullet
3 English Premier League 4 things you missed from the Liverpool vs Man...bullet
4 Serie A The 31 endorsement deals that made Roanldo highest paid...bullet
5 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against Sierra is...bullet
6 Black Stars Asamoah Gyan jams to Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Why...bullet
7 Football Five things going wrong at Real Madridbullet
8 Real Madrid Gareth Bale nominated for 2018 Ballon d'Or awardbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew features in Crystal...bullet
10 Ghanaian Players Abroad Mubarak Wakaso stars as...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
2 Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clashbullet
3 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won Russia 2018bullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
8 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
9 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet

Football

Antonio Cassano hasn't played in a professional game since May 2016
Football Ex-Italy forward Cassano joins in-limbo club Virtus Entella
Bayern Munich Niko Kovac has the backing of club president Uli Hoeness despite a sluggish start to the season
Football Hoeness backs Kovac 'to the end' amid Bayern struggles
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has criticised the UEFA Nations League
Football Jurgen Klopp blasts 'senseless' Nations League
Arsenal forwards Alexandre Lacazette (left) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrate their team's fourth goal against Fulham
Football Three reasons why Arsenal are back on track
X
Advertisement