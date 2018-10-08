Michael Essien sends well wishes to John Terry

news

Michael Essien has saluted John Terry after the centre back announced his retirement from football.

Essien played with John Terry at Chelsea from 2005 to 2013, during the period the Blues won several league titles, FA Cups, UEFA Champions League, etc.

The Ghanaian midfielder left Chelsea in 2013, but John Terry who was the skipper of the side stayed on until 2017, after 22 year-stint with the London side, before he joined Aston Villa in the twilight of his illustrious career.

Terry, 37 over the weekend has announced his retirement from football.

Michael Essien has wished John Terry well in his future endeavours after, he called time on his career.

Below is his farewell statement:

In his Instagram post, Terry made a statement thanking his family for their support.

It read: "As a 14-year-old, I made my best and biggest decision: to sign for Chelsea Football Club. Words will never be enough to show how much everyone at the club means to me, in particular the fans.

"Right from the outset they have given me total support, on and off the pitch, and I have a tremendous bond with them.

"We achieved so many great memories together and I couldn't have succeeded without you. To me, you are the best fans in the world. I hope I have done you all proud wearing the shirt and the armband.

"My club career and heart will always belong to Chelsea, but I am grateful for my loan spell at Nottingham Forest in 1999, which was invaluable for my development as a young player.

"And I also want to say a huge thank you to Aston Villa for giving me the opportunity to play at such a big club and captain it throughout the 2017-18 season.