The former Chelsea star is among 23 legends who have been selected to help promote this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The 36-year-old is, therefore, currently in host nation France to help drive attendances and generate engagement at the tournament.

In a video that has popped up on social media, Essien is seen displaying his dance moves alongside former Nigeria international, Peter Odemwingie.

The pair showed off their dance moves when they arrived to watch Nigeria’s opening group game against Norway.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s women’s national team lost their opening game to Norway by three goals to nil.

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup begun on June 7 and will continued until July 7, when the tournament will end.

Watch the video of Essien displaying his dancing skills below: