RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Milan lose ground with draw against 10-man Sampdoria

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Norwegian midfielder Jens Petter Hauge snatched a late equaliser to salvage a point for AC Milan whose poor home run continued with a 1-1 draw against 10-man Sampdoria on Saturday.

Sampdoria forward Fabio Quagliarella (Rear L) scored his 10th goal this season against AC Milan.

AFP

Milan are five points behind leaders Inter who travel to Bologna later on Saturday, with their city rivals also having a game in hand.

Recommended articles

"Milan have complicated lives for themselves," said coach Stefano Pioli whose side have not won at home in almost two months.

"When mentally you can't get into the game right away then the difficulties of the match increase. Today we paid dearly because we didn't win."

Sampdoria had dominated the first half an hour with Milan staying in the game thanks to saves from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who denied Manolo Gabbiadini early and a Morten Thorsby header.

And the hosts were on the back foot after a foolish Theo Hernandez pass across midfield after 57 minutes allowed veteran Fabio Quagliarella to pounce and lob from a distance over Donnarumma who was out of his goal.

It was the 38-year-old Quagliarella's 10th goal this campaign, reaching double figures for the fifth consecutive league season, with his 174 Serie A goals making him the top scorer active in the Italian top flight.

Claudio Ranieri's side went a man down just after their goal with Adrien Silva sent off after picking up a second yellow card for a foul on Samu Castillejo.

Ante Rebic came off the bench for the hosts and threatened with Hakan Calhanoglu denied by Sampdoria goalkeeper Emil Audero before Hauge broke through beating the rival defence and curling the ball into the corner.

The hosts missed a chance for a late winner with Zlatan Ibrahimovic sending through for Franck Kessie who rattled the woodwork.

Milan's push for a first league title since 2011 has been hit by their poor home form with just two wins out of eight home games in the league in 2021.

They are five points ahead of champions Juventus and Atalanta, who play Torino and Udinese respectively later on Saturday.

ea/nr

1 slide
AC Milan's Norwegian forward Jens Petter Hauge rescued a point. Foto: AFP

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

“Always put yourself first” - Reactions as company opens vacancy 35 minutes after worker died

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

I’m a rich young woman married to a rich man - Fella Makafui brags as she drops hot new photo

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Zion Felix speaks on losing YouTube account after hacker streamed video about Elon Musk

Captain’s armband thrown to the ground by Ronaldo to be auctioned to save sick baby’s life

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you

8 signs your guy really wants to marry you [Today]