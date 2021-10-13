Milovan Rajevac was right to bench me – Andre Ayew

Ayew came on for the final 10 minutes of the game, as Thomas Partey’s first-half strike earned Ghana a narrow 1-0 win on the road.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, the Al Sadd winger said Rajevac was right to leave him on the bench.

He explained that he was carrying an injury and, therefore, wasn’t fit to start the game against Zimbabwe.

“It was not an easy time and game for me and the other players but we are in a period where I have to be there for the team and every point is important but there are sometimes you have to up a collective decision,” Ayew said.

“I think the boss did the right thing [by benching me in the game]. We spoke about the injury I was nursing and I’m just so happy that we have the points.

“I hope that we will continue like this against Ethiopia and the other game and I believe victory will be ours. Ghana will surely qualify for the World Cup.”