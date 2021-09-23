RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Mohamed Salah the only African player among top 10 highest-paid footballers

Emmanuel Ayamga

For the second year running, Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the only African to make Forbes’ top 10 highest-paid footballers in the world.

The Egypt international is expected to earn a total sum of $41 million in salary and endorsements for the 2021/22 season.

Despite being the only African footballer on the list, Salah comes in fifth place when considering the highest-paid players in the world.

The ranking which was released this week has Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo emerging as the highest-paid footballer for 2021.

The Portuguese is back on top after overtaking long-time rival Lionel Messi, who is now the second-highest-paid footballer.

In its latest list of top-earning footballers in 2021, Forbes noted that Ronaldo will earn $125 million (£91.5m) before taxes this season, with $70m (£51.25m) of that coming from his salary and bonuses.

Messi is also expected to earn $110m (£80.5m), while Neymar is third with earnings of $95 million for the season.

The Brazilian superstar’s PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe is fourth with $43 million and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is fifth at $41 million.

The list of top 10 highest-earning footballers is completed by Robert Lewandowski, Andres Iniesta, Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard in that order.

TOP 10 RICHEST African Footballers

Below is Forbes’ list of top 10 highest-paid footballers in the world in 2021:

Cristiano Ronaldo - $125 million

Lionel Messi – $110 million

Neymar - $95 million

Kylian Mbappe - $43 million

Mohamed Salah - $41 million

Robert Lewandowski - $35 million

Andres Iniesta – $35 million

Paul Pogba - $34 million

Gareth Bale - $32 million

Eden Hazard - $29 million

