Mohamed Salah the only African player among top 10 highest-paid footballers

Despite being the only African footballer on the list, Salah comes in fifth place when considering the highest-paid players in the world.

The ranking which was released this week has Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo emerging as the highest-paid footballer for 2021.

The Portuguese is back on top after overtaking long-time rival Lionel Messi, who is now the second-highest-paid footballer.

In its latest list of top-earning footballers in 2021, Forbes noted that Ronaldo will earn $125 million (£91.5m) before taxes this season, with $70m (£51.25m) of that coming from his salary and bonuses.

Messi is also expected to earn $110m (£80.5m), while Neymar is third with earnings of $95 million for the season.

The Brazilian superstar’s PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe is fourth with $43 million and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is fifth at $41 million.

The list of top 10 highest-earning footballers is completed by Robert Lewandowski, Andres Iniesta, Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard in that order.

Below is Forbes’ list of top 10 highest-paid footballers in the world in 2021:

Cristiano Ronaldo - $125 million

Lionel Messi – $110 million

Neymar - $95 million

Kylian Mbappe - $43 million

Mohamed Salah - $41 million

Robert Lewandowski - $35 million

Andres Iniesta – $35 million

Paul Pogba - $34 million

Gareth Bale - $32 million