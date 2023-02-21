Mohammed Kudus better than Manchester United’s Antony – Van Basten

Both players have shined for their respective clubs this season, but Kudus has been the most productive in terms of goal-scoring.

The Ghana international has been involved in 15 goals in all competitions in the ongoing 2022/23 campaign, as well as providing three assists.

Antony, on the other hand, has struggled in recent months, and is on three goals with no assists for Manchester United since joining.

Van Basten, who won many domestic and European trophies with Ajax and AC Milan as well as the Euros with the Netherlands, believes Kudus is better than Antony.

"I find Mohammed Kudus a better football player than Antony,” Van Basten said while on punditry duty.

“Antony has his skills, but he is confusing with the things he is trying to do. Mohammed Kudus is more technical as well. This is someone you can place anywhere on the pitch, he is an all-rounder."

