Kudus and Antony played together at Ajax for two years, before the Brazilian secured a €100 million move to the Red Devils last summer.
Mohammed Kudus better than Manchester United’s Antony – Van Basten
Three-time Ballon d’Or winner Marco van Basten has rated Mohammed Kudus as a better player than Manchester United star Antony.
Recommended articles
Both players have shined for their respective clubs this season, but Kudus has been the most productive in terms of goal-scoring.
The Ghana international has been involved in 15 goals in all competitions in the ongoing 2022/23 campaign, as well as providing three assists.
Antony, on the other hand, has struggled in recent months, and is on three goals with no assists for Manchester United since joining.
Van Basten, who won many domestic and European trophies with Ajax and AC Milan as well as the Euros with the Netherlands, believes Kudus is better than Antony.
"I find Mohammed Kudus a better football player than Antony,” Van Basten said while on punditry duty.
“Antony has his skills, but he is confusing with the things he is trying to do. Mohammed Kudus is more technical as well. This is someone you can place anywhere on the pitch, he is an all-rounder."
Kudus scored two goals at the Qatar 2022 World Cup for Ghana and is currently rated among the best young players in the world.
More from category
-
Gyan, Muntari and other ex-Black Stars players commiserate with Atsu’s family
-
Mohammed Kudus better than Manchester United’s Antony – Van Basten
-
Cristiano Ronaldo was living in £250,000-a-month hotel after Saudi Arabia move