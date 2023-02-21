ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Mohammed Kudus better than Manchester United’s Antony – Van Basten

Emmanuel Ayamga

Three-time Ballon d’Or winner Marco van Basten has rated Mohammed Kudus as a better player than Manchester United star Antony.

Mohammed Kudus better than Manchester United’s Antony – Van Basten
Mohammed Kudus better than Manchester United’s Antony – Van Basten

Kudus and Antony played together at Ajax for two years, before the Brazilian secured a €100 million move to the Red Devils last summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Both players have shined for their respective clubs this season, but Kudus has been the most productive in terms of goal-scoring.

The Ghana international has been involved in 15 goals in all competitions in the ongoing 2022/23 campaign, as well as providing three assists.

Antony, on the other hand, has struggled in recent months, and is on three goals with no assists for Manchester United since joining.

Van Basten, who won many domestic and European trophies with Ajax and AC Milan as well as the Euros with the Netherlands, believes Kudus is better than Antony.

Antony scored on his debut for Manchester United
Antony scored on his debut for Manchester United Twitter

"I find Mohammed Kudus a better football player than Antony,” Van Basten said while on punditry duty.

Antony has his skills, but he is confusing with the things he is trying to do. Mohammed Kudus is more technical as well. This is someone you can place anywhere on the pitch, he is an all-rounder."

Mohammed Kudus starred for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Mohammed Kudus starred for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup AFP

Kudus scored two goals at the Qatar 2022 World Cup for Ghana and is currently rated among the best young players in the world.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Gyan, Muntari and other ex-Black Stars players commiserate with Atsu’s family

    Gyan, Muntari and other ex-Black Stars players commiserate with Atsu’s family

  • Mohammed Kudus better than Manchester United’s Antony – Van Basten

    Mohammed Kudus better than Manchester United’s Antony – Van Basten

  • Cristiano Ronaldo was living in £250,000-a-month hotel after Saudi Arabia move

    Cristiano Ronaldo was living in £250,000-a-month hotel after Saudi Arabia move

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Remains of Christian Atsu returned ho

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Lydia Forson blasts Hatayspor for not doing enough to find Christian Atsu

‘His life was in your care’ – Lydia Forson blasts Atsu’s club for not doing enough to find him

‘I can’t stop watching videos of our good times, I miss Atsu’ – Mubarak Wakaso

‘I can’t stop watching videos of our good times, I miss Atsu’ – Mubarak Wakaso

Referee consoles Kudus rather than show yellow card for taking shirt off in Atsu tribute

Referee consoles Kudus rather than show yellow card for taking shirt off in Atsu tribute