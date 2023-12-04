Mohammed Kudus: I’m working hard to be the best

Kudus opened the scoring in the 13th minute, applying a first-time finish to Vladimir Coufal’s sublime cutback.

However, West Ham could not hold on to their lead, with Odsonne Edouard grabbing the equaliser for Crystal Palace early in the second half.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Kudus revelled in his goal and said there was more to come from him.

“Credit to all my teammates, the staff, everyone around the club helped me to settle in well. I believe a lot in myself and I’m putting in the effort every single day to be the best I can be,” he said.

“It’s still the beginning for me and I feel there’s a lot more I can offer, so I just keep working day in, day out to be the best for everyone.”

Kudus also discussed the outcome of the game and said West Ham should have defended better after taking the lead.

“It was a very tight game. In games like this where there’s not many chances, we could still be more compact and defend better. We could still win the game with one goal but we take the point and we move on to [the next]. It’s always good to score early in the game and to give the team the momentum and the energy.

“It was a good time for me to score and it was a beautiful assist from Vladimir Coufal. When you have the first goal, it’s just one goal, so you don’t settle for that.

“We were pushing for the second goal but it was a very tight game so we just take the point and focus on the next game,” Kudus added.