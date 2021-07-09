RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool injury left me very disappointed but I’m religiously strong – Mohammed Kudus

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and Ajax playmaker Mohammed Kudus has revealed that he was very disappointed after suffering his first major injury against Liverpool last season.

Kudus had an early setback in the Dutch capital after getting injured during his UEFA Champions League debut against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

The 20-year-old was subsequently ruled out for almost three months, as he fought his way back to full fitness.

The midfielder, however, believes things could have been worse and is thankful to have fully recovered from the setback.

“That was the first major injury I had in football, and also that was the first time I had to stay out of football for a long time,” he told 3Sports.

“Normally when you play week in week out, you don’t really get time for the other aspects of your life, you know you just focus on football.

“I was very disappointed but I’m strong religiously and I really believe in God. So everything that happened, I gave thanks to him because I believe it could have been worse.”

Kudus moved to Ajax from Nordsjaelland in July 2020 in a deal worth €9.5 million, signing a five-year contract.

Despite his injury setback, he returned to full fitness midway through the season and made 22 appearances in all competitions for Ajax.

The attacking midfielder contributed four goals and three assists as Ajax won the league and cup double in his debut season in the Netherlands.

Kudus has also become an integral part of the Black Stars and is one of the first names on CK Akonnor’s list during call-ups.

