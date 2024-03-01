Mohammed Kudus rated as the best dribbler in the Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha (52 completed dribbles), Luton Town’s Chiedozie Ogbene (50 completed dribbles) and Ross Barkley (48 completed dribbles) make the top five.

Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax last summer in a deal worth around €45 million, making him the Hammers’ record signing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Nordsjaelland playmaker has since been involved in 12 goals this season (nine goals and three assists) despite predominantly playing as a right winger.

Meanwhile, Kudus believes West Ham have what it takes to win this season’s UEFA Europa League and finish in the Premier League’s top six.

It’s fair to say David Moyes’ side missed the 23-year-old’s presence when he joined Ghana for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast in January.

But having returned to the club after the Black Stars’ group-stage exit from the tournament, Kudus has since featured in Premier League games against Manchester United, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Brentford, and provided an assist in West Ham’s 4-2 victory over the latter on Monday.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Kudus is of the view that the Hammers have the ability to win the Europa League and also finish in the Premier League’s top six.

“We are in Europe now and want to make an impact as we won it last year, while we also want to challenge the top six teams in the league," Kudus told the club’s website ahead of the game against Brentford.

"Yes, 100% [we can win the UEFA Europa League]. We won the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, so we have the same mentality and approach (for) every single game. It’s very possible.”