West Ham close to agreeing €43 million deal to sign Kudus from Ajax

According to The Athletic, West Ham have agreed to pay a fixed fee of €41 million plus €3 million in add-ons, with a 10% sell-on clause also inserted in the deal.

“West Ham United are on the verge of agreeing a deal with Ajax to sign attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus,” The Athletic said.

“The Premier League club have submitted an official offer worth €41m plus €3m in add-ons (£35m + £2.56m) in a deal that would include a 10% sell-on clause.

"The proposal is expected to be accepted by their Eredivisie counterparts. Personal terms are in place for the 23-year-old to sign a five-year deal with the option of a sixth.”

Kudus has been in the news in recent weeks after being mooted as a transfer target of Premier League clubs Brighton and Arsenal.

The former Nordsjaelland playmaker has also recently been linked to Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.

