David Moyes’ side appears to have won the race for the Ghanaian’s signature and will pay a total package of upwards of €40 million.
West Ham close to agreeing €43 million deal to sign Kudus from Ajax
Premier League club West Ham United are close to agreeing a deal to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax Amsterdam.
According to The Athletic, West Ham have agreed to pay a fixed fee of €41 million plus €3 million in add-ons, with a 10% sell-on clause also inserted in the deal.
“West Ham United are on the verge of agreeing a deal with Ajax to sign attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus,” The Athletic said.
“The Premier League club have submitted an official offer worth €41m plus €3m in add-ons (£35m + £2.56m) in a deal that would include a 10% sell-on clause.
"The proposal is expected to be accepted by their Eredivisie counterparts. Personal terms are in place for the 23-year-old to sign a five-year deal with the option of a sixth.”
Kudus has been in the news in recent weeks after being mooted as a transfer target of Premier League clubs Brighton and Arsenal.
The former Nordsjaelland playmaker has also recently been linked to Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.
Despite being the subject of transfer speculation, he started and scored in Ajax’s 4-1 win against Heracles Almelo in their opening Eredivisie game of the season.
