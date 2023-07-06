ADVERTISEMENT
Mohammed Salisu joins Southampton for preseason amid transfer exit

Evans Annang

Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu has returned to preseason training with his English Championship side Southampton.

Salisu struggled to play regularly for Southampton in the second round of last season due to injuries and lack of form.

In a picture posted on social media, Salisu is seen in the gym with some of his teammates as they ramp up preparations for the upcoming season.

With Southampton being relegated from the Premier League last season, Salisu's contribution will be crucial if he decides to remain with the club for the upcoming campaign in the English Championship.

Having a contract that extends until June 2024, Salisu's future with Southampton remains uncertain, as he could potentially depart the club during the current transfer window.

