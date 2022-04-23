RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'I'd like them to win the league' - Mourinho tips Inter for back-to-back title success following Roma defeat

David Ben

The AS Roma boss have tipped his former side to win the league this season after the former suffered a defeat to the Biscione on Saturday

AS Roma Jose Mourinho tips Inter for the Serie A title following his side's defeat to the latter on Saturday evening
Inter Milan cruised to a 3-1 win against AS Roma on Saturday evening, April 23 in the Serie A.

Inter defeated AS Roma 3-1 on Saturday in the Serie A
The defending champions opened the scoring in the 30th minute courtesy of Denzel Dumfries' well taken finish before midfielder Marcelo Brozovic stretched Inter's lead ten minutes later to go into the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Denzel Dumfries scored the opening goal for Inter against Roma on Saturday
The Romans failed to find answer to Inter's attack as the home side continued to dominate in the second-half.

Lautaro Martinez added a third for Inter in the 52nd minute before the away side later responded in the 85th minute through Henrik Mkhitaryan.

Lautaro Martinez scored against AS Roma on Saturday
Mkhitaryan's consolation goal however, proved too little, too late for the Mourinho-led side as their 12-match unbeaten run finally came to an end.

Inter are now back to the top of the league standings, having taken their winning Serie A streak to four matches.

Although, eternal derby rivals - Milan, could overtake them if they defeat Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night.

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho admitted he would like Inter to win the league following his side's defeat to the latter on Saturday night
Roma’s quest to overtake Juventus to fourth has now suffered a massive blow, but Jose Mourinho has admitted that ‘Inter are stronger’ at the moment.

They have the strongest players in the league. There are so many ‘animals.’ They are really strong,” the former Inter coach said in his post-match interview, via TUTTOmercatoWEB.

The Roma coach also reiterated his love for the Nerazzuri - with whom he previously won the Serie A and Champions league in 2010, and has revealed that he is cheering for them to successfully defend their Scudetto title.

I love Inter and they love me. I can say that I would like the Nerazzurri to win the championship.“, the 59-year-old Portguese told reporters.

David Ben David Ben

