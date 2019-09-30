Wakaso has been cautioned five times after matchday seven in the Spanish La Liga, making him the first player to achieve this an unwanted feat in the Spanish topflight league.

READ MORE: Watch how Kotoko suffered 3-0 defeat against Etoile du Sahel

The 29-year-old was booked for the first time this season on 25th August 2019 when Deportivo Alaves were held to a goalless draw by RCD Espanyol at home.

He picked up his fifth yellow card over the weekend when Deportivo Alaves recorded a 2-0 victory over Real Mallorca at home over the weekend.

The fifth booking means he will be unavailable for selection when Alaves travel to face Valencia on Saturday.

Mubarak Wakaso, despite going into the referee’s books fives times, is yet to be sent off.

Wakaso

And he is also one of the best performers for Alaves starting from where left it off last season.

The Black Stars midfielder has started for Deportivo Alaves in all the seven La Liga games and has played the full throttle in six of the seven games he started for his outfit.

Mubarak Wakaso has established himself as the darling boy of many Ghanaian football-loving fans after his standout performance for the Black Stars during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt.