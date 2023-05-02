He said scoring in the most popular league in the world has always been a lifelong dream.
My first Premier League goal hasn't sunk in yet for me - Semenyo
Bournemouth and Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo has expressed how happy he is to score his first goal in the English Premier League.
Speaking to the media after scoring Leeds United over the weekend, Semenyo he has planned for his celebration for a very long time.
The Ghanaian forward, who has struggled for game time, revealed that he had been practicing a celebration with his best friend Jaidon Anthony in the team when he scores his first goal.
"We've been planning for weeks for a celebration, and we've finally been on the pitch together to do it. It's even better," Semenyo said.
The 23-year-old signed for Bournemouth in the January transfer window from Bristol City after an impressive run in the English Championship. He has since found game time hard to come by, starting only two games.
Semenyo also expressed his excitement, saying it still feels surreal that he is playing in the Premier League.
"It feels real. It hasn't sunk in yet. I am happy the ball went in. I just hit it as hard as I can. I am happy," Semenyo said.
Scoring his first goal in the league, Semenyo hopes it will be the beginning of good things to come, and he can contribute more to the team's success.
In previous interviews, Semenyo had revealed how he models his game after former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan.
In an interview with Ghanaweb, the Premiership striker said: “I used to watch him when he came to AFCON competitions and the World Cup. He was such a big player and I dream to be exactly like him”
Ghana’s hero in the recent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers as he climbed off the bench to score the only goal at the Baba Yara Stadium against Angola in Chris Hughton’s first game in charge of the national team.
