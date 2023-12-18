Sarkodie’s ‘Otan’ is greatest Ghanaian song since Osibisa’s ‘Woyaya’ – Nana Yaw Amponsah

In a post on Twitter, Amponsah wrote: “Sark’s )tan arguably the greatest Ghanaian tune since Osibisa’s w)yaa.”

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie released his latest smash hit ‘Otan’ earlier in December, with the song rising to the top of the trends.

ADVERTISEMENT

The track currently sits at no.1 in the weekly chart on Boomplay, while also garnering over 700,000 views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, former Hearts of Oak captain Yaw Amankwah Mireku has urged the club to relocate to Kumasi for the remainder of the season.

Pulse Ghana

The 44-year-old believes the Phobians have a huge fan base in the Ashanti Region who will rally behind them if they move there.

“It is about determination. I have always advocated for the team to be moved to Kumasi for a season as things are not going well,” Mireku told Max FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

ADVERTISEMENT