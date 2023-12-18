ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Sarkodie’s ‘Otan’ is greatest Ghanaian song since Osibisa’s ‘Woyaya’ – Nana Yaw Amponsah

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, believes Sarkodie’s latest song ‘Otan’ is among the greatest songs ever produced in Ghana.

Sarkodie’s ‘Otan’ is greatest Ghanaian song since Osibisa’s ‘Woyaya’ – Nana Yaw Amponsah
Sarkodie’s ‘Otan’ is greatest Ghanaian song since Osibisa’s ‘Woyaya’ – Nana Yaw Amponsah

According to the football administrator, ‘Otan’ is arguably the greatest Ghanaian song since Osibisa’s ‘Woyaya’.

Recommended articles

In a post on Twitter, Amponsah wrote: “Sark’s )tan arguably the greatest Ghanaian tune since Osibisa’s w)yaa.”

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie released his latest smash hit ‘Otan’ earlier in December, with the song rising to the top of the trends.

ADVERTISEMENT

The track currently sits at no.1 in the weekly chart on Boomplay, while also garnering over 700,000 views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, former Hearts of Oak captain Yaw Amankwah Mireku has urged the club to relocate to Kumasi for the remainder of the season.

SARKODIE
SARKODIE Pulse Ghana

The 44-year-old believes the Phobians have a huge fan base in the Ashanti Region who will rally behind them if they move there.

“It is about determination. I have always advocated for the team to be moved to Kumasi for a season as things are not going well,” Mireku told Max FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Hearts fans in Kumasi are very supportive of us, and it is a kind of motivation for us [Hearts of Oak] that we get from the supporters,” he added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Countryman Songo

Chris Hughton is not a good coach; sack him before AFCON – Countryman Songo

Osimhen and Oshola

Here are all the award winners at the 2023 CAF Awards

Mohammed Kudus explains his new goal celebration (Video)

Video: Mohammed Kudus explains his new goal celebration

Richard Attah of Hearts of Oak

Ghanaians slam ‘overweight’ Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah