According to the football administrator, ‘Otan’ is arguably the greatest Ghanaian song since Osibisa’s ‘Woyaya’.
Sarkodie’s ‘Otan’ is greatest Ghanaian song since Osibisa’s ‘Woyaya’ – Nana Yaw Amponsah
Former Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, believes Sarkodie’s latest song ‘Otan’ is among the greatest songs ever produced in Ghana.
Recommended articles
In a post on Twitter, Amponsah wrote: “Sark’s )tan arguably the greatest Ghanaian tune since Osibisa’s w)yaa.”
Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie released his latest smash hit ‘Otan’ earlier in December, with the song rising to the top of the trends.
The track currently sits at no.1 in the weekly chart on Boomplay, while also garnering over 700,000 views on YouTube.
Meanwhile, former Hearts of Oak captain Yaw Amankwah Mireku has urged the club to relocate to Kumasi for the remainder of the season.
The 44-year-old believes the Phobians have a huge fan base in the Ashanti Region who will rally behind them if they move there.
“It is about determination. I have always advocated for the team to be moved to Kumasi for a season as things are not going well,” Mireku told Max FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
“The Hearts fans in Kumasi are very supportive of us, and it is a kind of motivation for us [Hearts of Oak] that we get from the supporters,” he added.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh