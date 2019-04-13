Having missed out on the last two editions of the tournament, the Super Eagles returned in grand style qualifying with a game to spare after topping Group E with 13 points from six games.

Gernot Rohr's men are preparing to take the competition by storm and are planning to engage sworn rivals Ghana in a pre-tournament friendly game next month.

The German tactician disclosed in an interview in the wake of the Friday's draw in Sphinx, Egypt, that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is locked in discussion with their counterparts with regards to the game.

“We plan to play build-up games vs Ghana (in Nigeria), and maybe Senegal.” coach Gernot Rohr told reporters in Cairo, Egypt.

Nigeria have been pitted in Group B alongside Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.

Ghana meanwhile find themselves in Group F alongside defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau.

