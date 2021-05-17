RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala becomes first African to win Women’s Champions League

Emmanuel Ayamga

Nigeria and Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala has made history by becoming the first African to win the European Women’s Champions League.

The 26-year-old was introduced in the second half as Barcelona’s female team routed Chelsea 4-0 in the final on Sunday.

Oshoala was unlucky not to have added her name to the score sheet, with her last-minute effort ruled out for offside.

The four-time African Women's Footballer of the Year expressed her delight at winning the Champions League.

"It was very important not to make the mistakes of the past [4-1 loss to Lyon] but to learn from it," told the BBC.

"I can only thank God who has made everything possible through sheer hard work, by playing alongside this incredibly talented group that creates a lovely family atmosphere.

"It's is a great feeling and I can't really put my emotions into words because it has been a tough journey to get here.

"I hope this will continue to inspire other young girls in Africa and motivate everyone around the world that you can achieve whatever you put your mind to and work hard for it."

This comes after Oshoala became the first African to play and score in the European Women’s Champions League final when Barcelona lost 4-1 to Lyon last season.

